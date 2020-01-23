Catch ‘1917’ and ‘Queen & Slim’ for £3 as the Castle Cinema celebrates its third birthday

The Castle Cinema turns three on February 3 and to celebrate it’s throwing a three-day party with everyone invited. All tickets are just £3 all day, with this crazy-cheap offer extended for an extra two days for cinema members. Seriously: three quid. There is no typo or missing decimal point.



On the slate on the three days are ‘1917’, ‘Little Women’, ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’, ‘Uncut Gems’ and the hotly anticipated ‘Queen & Slim’. And if you’re looking to fool your Instagram followers or woo your date into thinking you’re boujee af, the £3 popcorn or prosecco deal will round things off suavely.

If this ultra-elegant picture palace is new to you, it dates back to 1913 when it opened as a single-screen venue. It closed its doors in 1958 and after that was used as a bingo hall, shoe factory and a snooker club.





Photograph: Andy Parsons

Sixty years on, and with the help of a Kickstarter campaign, the cinema was restored to its former glories and, boy, is it ever glorious. With red velvet seats, a period interior and a quirky art deco bar, it’s a truly Gatsbyesque experience (without all the unpleasant bootlegging and tragic deaths).

Birthday tickets are on sale now on its official site.



