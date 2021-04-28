Nature is healing and so are London’s ever-resilient cinemas. After a year-and-a-bit of upheaval almost without precedent, the big picture is part of our lives again. It’s time to celebrate the city’s picturehouses in all their diversity and differences: Whether you’re after a luxury multiplex in Leicester Square or a two-screened independent in Hackney, this wonderful city has something to cater to all needs. And despite it all, there are more cinemas on the way.

With so many to choose from, finding a picture palace to spend your time in can be a risky business (see what we did there?). But rather than head around the capital to judge where you should see the next big blockbuster, we asked you, the Time Out readers, to vote for your favourites. The results are not entirely unexpected – a rundown of our city’s loveliest, buzziest and friendliest local cinemas, with a couple of the big boys thrown in. So without further ado, here are London’s best cinemas as chosen by you.

