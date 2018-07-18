Catch free films for all the family at a pop-up outdoor cinema in Leicester Square

Finding things to do with the family can be tough over the long summer months, but newly announced free film screenings in Leicester Square should help on that count. They're free to attend, so there's no need to worry about forking out.

Leicester Square’s Summer Screenings will run across two weekends in August – 4-5 and 11-12 – from 10.30am to 8pm, with screenings of 'The Lego Movie', 'Finding Nemo', 'The Incredibles' and others.

The screenings will cater for up to 750 people, with beanbags scattered around and enough space for families to bring their own picnic blankets. To keep the fun going between screenings, there'll be activities, prize draws and interactive quizzes.

Visitors will also find discounts and deals at local businesses, including 2-for-1 tickets to the Michael Jackson On The Wall exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, events at the LEGO store and food deals.

A full list of film screenings and showtimes are yet to be announced. For more information visit the Leicester Square Summer Screenings website.