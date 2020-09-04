Catch ‘Tenet’ in a cosy winter wonderland this month

London’s cinema scene has suddenly gone from famine to feast. Cinemas are open again, outdoor cinema is back and now experiential screenings are kicking back into gear, too. Wandsworth’s Backyard Cinema is open again today, offering movies (including ‘Tenet’), NT Live performances and singalongs – all watched in festive hygge-vision.



Housed in Backyard Cinema’s permanent space in Capital Studios, the Winter Night Garden invites Londoners to watch a film while reclining on giant beanbags and sipping luxury cocktails. They will also be able to buy food and snacks from Honest Burgers and Mother Clucker, plus artisan pizzas and vegan dishes.



‘We have made some massive changes in order to reopen,’ says Backyard Cinema founder Dominic Davies, ‘removing half the seats in the cinema, [organising] training for everyone, and completely redesigning our immersive adventures.’



Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is on the line-up, along with the NT Live version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’. There are still tickets available to the likes of ‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ and ‘Cats’. Ticket prices start at £19.99 and you can book here.

