Celebrate 100 years of cinema with this interactive sculpture trail in Leicester Square

As a Londoner, when you think of film one of the first places that comes to mind is Leicester Square. Since 1930, the central London spot has been a home for cinephiles, hosting its first movie premiere in 1937. Nowadays, it’s synonymous with glitzy red-carpet events, the square also surrounded by huge multiplex cinemas (as well as M&M’s World).

Given that 2020 marks a century of cinema, it makes sense that Leicester Square would get in on the celebrations. Launching next month is ‘Scenes in the Square’, an interactive sculptural trail inspired by Britain’s ongoing love affair with film. The statues on the trail will include some of the nation’s most beloved movie icons, including Laurel & Hardy, Mary Poppins, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and the marmalade-loving Paddington. There are already plans to add more characters.

The statues will be dotted around Leicester Square, with each character interacting with the scenery, including rooftops, benches and more. Similarly, a number of them will be lit up at night, as well as featuring interactive elements like music, videos and maps. The whole thing is being organised by Heart of London Business Alliance in partnership with Westminster City Council, along with the help of the major movie studios. Even better: it’s free!

‘Scenes in the Square’ opens at the end of February in Leicester Square, which gives you lots of time to plan your visit for that all-important selfie with a statue of Mr Bean.

Want more London film news? Sign up for our newsletter here.