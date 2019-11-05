Check out the Palestinian film festival happening in London this month

The London Palestine Film Festival kicks off this month with 16 days of events focusing on film and art curated by and inspired by Palestinians.

The opening night is going to be at the Barbican on November 15 with a screening of ‘It Must Be Heaven’ by award-winning filmmaker Elia Suleiman. The Cannes-garlanded film is a comic saga in which the protagonist struggles with questions exploring identity, nationality and belonging.

Over the course of the 16 days, there are multiple screenings at locations such as Curzon Soho, the Rio and the ICA. Many of the screenings are followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers and there will be panel events, too. The festival is designed to encourage ‘crucial dialogue regarding Palestine’s film industry, its culture and its politics’.

Intrigued? Dive into the six immersive stories told by people from different Palestinian diasporas across the globe in ‘Family Affairs’, follow a wannabe law enforcement officer in coming-of-age story 'What Walaa Wants' or check out the full line up here.

London Palestine Film Festival runs from Nov 15-30. Find out more info and book tickets here.

