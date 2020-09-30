From a corner shop that sells three types of black pudding to a family-run Italian restaurant

In our new series, Chef’s Specials, we ask London chefs to recommend their favourite places to go for food and drink – everywhere from neighbourhood restaurants to ace caffs to always-reliable corner shops. In this instalment, Holly Chaves, toastie queen and founder of Tottenham’s Wine & Rind, shares her most-loved local spots.

‘From the outside, Lucky Wines & Newsagent is a regular corner shop. But inside you’ll find a concise selection of Irish produce. There’s a fridge with three different types of black pudding, the elusive white pudding and a shelf stacked deep with Jam Mallow biscuits and Barry’s Tea.’

‘A real Tottenham institution, San Marco has been feeding the locals since 1972. Go for the pizza (it’s the best in Tottenham) and stay for the Fernet Branca [an Italian digestif] – and a gossip with owner Graziano.’

‘Mannions is a proper pub with a pool table and a jukebox. Friday nights are for karaoke and Guinness. Sundays are for more Guinness and snacks: porchetta baps, chip butties with curry sauce and bags and bags of Taytos. Pub food at its best.’

‘A short walk down the River Lea from Marksfield Road is the Riverside Café, between Springfield Park and the rowing club. It serves a truly brilliant bacon bap, with thick-cut bacon and loads of butter, served in a toasted but fluffy bun. Encona hot sauce is optional, but recommended. Enjoy it with a cuppa overlooking the towpath and the moody swans.’

