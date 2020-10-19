Chef’s Specials: Max Venning and Brodie Meah’s favourite spots in Finsbury Park

In our Chef’s Specials series, we ask London chefs for their favourite places to go for food and drink – everywhere from neighbourhood restaurants to ace caffs to always-reliable corner shops. In this instalment, we chat to Max Venning and Brodie Meah, founders of Top Cuvée in Finsbury Park.

‘At Baban’s Naan, they make fresh naans to order and stuff them with either falafel or lamb. That’s it. It’s so good and insanely good value for money. It’s the type of old-school local spot you’d only find in London.’

‘The Bank of Friendship is the only place for a perfectly poured Guinness after work. And just up the hill is the Compton Arms, a firm favourite where our friends Four Legs are cooking what’s surely the best pub food in London right now.’

‘For pizza, it’s Yard Sale every day. Top tip: if you ever tire of their excellent margherita, check out the Guindillas in the Mist that’s topped with guindilla chillies.’

‘Seasons and Blossoms is an amazing greengrocer. It’s a godsend when we need ingredients to finish a special at the last minute but without compromising on our use of seasonal, organic produce.’

‘First Choice Hardware is an old-school hardware store run by a couple of legends who are always happy to help, whether you’re giving the bar top a fresh lick of paint or frantically rewiring the bathroom lights five minutes before service!’

