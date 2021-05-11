London
Hot 4 u, Chick 'n' Sours
Photograph: Hot 4 u/Chick 'n' Sours

Chick ’n’ Sours and Hot 4 U have created a strawberry chicken parm sandwich

Yeah, that’s right – strawberries and fried chicken

Isabelle Aron
If you’ve been able to book a table anywhere in the last few weeks, your tastebuds are hopefully coming out of hibernation, finally free from the shackles of yet another bowl of pesto pasta at your kitchen table/desk. Here to help with that is a new collaboration sandwich from fried chicken pros Chick ’n’ Sours and lockdown success story Hot 4 U, the previously delivery-only restaurant crew which is now in residence at The Prince Arthur in Haggerston

The Hot 4 U Strawberry Chicken Parm features a Chick ’n’ Sours fried chicken thigh loaded up with mortadella, aioli, Kold Sauce’s fermented hot sauce and... a strawberry sofrito sauce. If the strawberry sauce is throwing you, don’t panic, this isn’t a Mr Whippy-style topping situation. It involves slow-cooked strawberries, olive oil, pine nuts, pepper, onion and fennel – kind of like a tomato sauce but, y’know, with strawberries.

The idea came when the Chick ’n’ Sours crew first tried Hot 4 U’s food at one of their pop-ups. Writing on Instagram, they said: ‘It was a no-brainer to try and do something together. The result is this banging sandwich. Strawberry Chicken Parm!!’

The sarnie is available until May 30 at Chick ’n’ Sours Haggerston and at its Seven Dials pop-up.

Still not convinced that strawberries have any place next to a slab of fried chicken? Enjoy your pasta then, pal!

