Childish Gambino announces a headline London show at The O2

Today Donald Glover aka Childish ‘This Is America’ Gambino aka Earnest ‘Earn’ Marks aka Baron Landonis ‘Lando’ Calrissian (phew) announced a headline London show at The O2 Arena in London on November 4 2018 with special guest H.E.R.

Somehow, in between his many TV and film projects, the multiple hat-wearing, Grammy-winning artist has got time to come and play all your favourites from ‘Pharos’, ‘Awaken, My Love!’ and ‘Redbone’.

So, Londoners, if you’re missing the R&B realness at Lovebox, you still get to see him live this winter! Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 29) at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk.

