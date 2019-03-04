Christina Aguilera just announced her first London show in 13 years

The genie is well and truly out of the bottle: Christina Aguilera has announced she's playing her first London show in 13 years.

The noughties pop icon will play The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 9 as part of The X Tour – a four-date UK run that also includes shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

Though it’s been a while since she belted out her bangers for British fans, Aguilera toured the US last autumn with a set list that mixed tracks from ‘Liberation’, her hip hop-flavoured comeback album, with classic hits including ‘Beautiful’, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ and ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’. She’s also due to launch a Las Vegas residency in May so there’s zero chance of her mighty pipes getting rusty.

Oh, and Aguilera’s fabulous sass remains intact, too. She tweeted at fans in August: ‘I just want us to remember that at this point in my career I’m in competition with no one but myself. I’ve had extreme commercial success in my career & I am grateful, but I am not a number chaser— I’m a truth seeker, and to me my art will always speak for itself outside of the noise.’

Seriously, what a woman. Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday March 8.