Cineworld and Picturehouse postpone their reopening date

While cinemas can officially welcome back audiences from Saturday July 4, Cineworld has become the latest to show that, in reality, not many are ready and willing to do so. The multiplex giant has pushed back its reopening date to July 31, along with that of its Picturehouse chain.



‘We hope that we will be able to reopen the doors of all Cineworld cinemas across the UK and Ireland at that time, subject to UK government restrictions,’ said Cineworld in a statement. ‘With the ongoing pandemic, this new date remains subject to final confirmation.’



Cineworld and Picturehouse had initially planned to reopen on July 10. The decision to change that date was precipitated by the postponement of the month’s two biggest releases: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ and Disney’s live-action remake of ‘Mulan’. Originally scheduled for July 17, ‘Tenet’ will now be released on August 12. ‘Mulan’, meanwhile, has shifted from July 24 to August 21.



Many of London’s independent cinemas and BFI Southbank look likely to remain shuttered until late summer at the earliest.



Cinemagoing will be transformed by a range of social-distancing and safety measures being put in place. Expect smaller audience sizes, more perspex glass and the occasional queue when cinemas reopen.



Looking to support your local cinema through this difficult period? Buy a membership at one of London’s independent cinemas.



Ten ways cinemas will be different when they reopen in July.

Share the story