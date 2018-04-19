City envy: we want a psychedelic digital museum like Tokyo

Art exhibitions have become increasingly #Instagrammable in recent years, but Tokyo is taking things to a new level with a whole museum that will make your like-count spiral.

A crew of artists and tech heads known for their highly immersive digital art, self-styled ‘ultra-technologists’ TeamLab are opening a museum on the manmade island of Odaiba in central Tokyo this summer. They’ll have a whopping 10,000 square metres of space to play with: plenty of room for their signature large-scale interactive installations, like the ‘Transcending Boundaries’ exhibition in London that sold out in a flash last year.

Few details have been released so far, but we expect this to be one of 2018’s biggest hits. All we can do is pray it’ll be easier to get tickets for this than the Yayoi Kusama Museum.

