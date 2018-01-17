  • News
City envy: we want inflatable fitness classes like Manchester

By James FitzGerald Posted: Wednesday January 17 2018, 5:31pm

Interior of inflata Nation inflatable theme park in Stretford, Manchester.

New year fitness plans fallen flat already? Us too. But here’s one workout we reckon we could throw ourselves into. Manchester’s Inflata Nation calls itself the country’s first inflatable theme park, and it offers hour-long ‘bounce’ classes designed to exercise every part of your body. It’s essentially an inflatable assault course (think stepping stones and a climbing wall), with one or two reassuring throwbacks to your sixth birthday party (think slides and a ball pit).

The sessions are available to all ages, but there’s more to them than kidult messing about. The instructors say that just one high-intensity session can burn off 700 calories. As we sit contemplating post-Crimbo tummies wobblier than any bouncy castle, we wish London had an equally exhilarating way to put the bounce back into the new year.

Star blogger
By James FitzGerald 31 Posts

A long-time resident of the optimistic ‘zone 10’, James was seized by the spirit of Dick Whittington and made his pilgrimage to London-proper in 2014. He circulates exclusively between galleries and their cafes and writes about theatre, art and nonsense at jfitzgerald.co.uk. Follow him on Twitter: @jamesfitz789.

