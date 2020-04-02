Claridge’s has offered beds to NHS staff and carers

London’s famous Claridge’s hotel might have shut its doors to the public for the first time in its 200-year history last week, but it’s made an exception for some VIP guests.

NHS staff working in the capital have been offered free accommodation at the swanky Mayfair hotel. From Friday April 3, the five-star hotel will host 40 key workers from St Mary’s Hospital Paddington who are unable to live at home.

The special guests will be given rooms that usually start at £650 a night and the hotel’s kitchen will provide supper and breakfast for them. The hotel will also be cooking daily meals for more than 500 NHS workers and community support teams that will be sent out across London via Meal Force. Staff from Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley have volunteered to help at this time and the hotels have also donated thousands of hygiene amenities from soap to toothbrushes.

Paddy McKillen, co-owner of the Maybourne Hotel Group, said: ‘Just as it has in the past world wars, Claridge’s has a duty to step up and support the people of London. Teams from all our hotels have volunteered, and we are honoured to help and support the dedicated NHS workers at this critical time. We are forever in their debt.’

These restaurants and cafés are feeding NHS workers and vulnerable Londoners for free.

Londoners pull together to turn the ExCel centre into a hospital in a fortnight.