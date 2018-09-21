Comics Reginald D Hunter, Phil Wang, Lolly Adefope, Twayna Mayne and Andrew Maxwell perform on a barge for one night only

A comedy bill to die (laughing) for, on an actual boat, has been added to Time Out 50, the one-night celebration of the best of the city in King’s Cross. It’ll see Granary Square in King’s Cross host artists, DJs, food and drink for 2,500 partygoers.

Mercifully that doesn’t mean that 3,000 people will have to try and cram onto a boat. A hand-selected bill of veteran provocateur Reginald D Hunter, ‘Taskmaster’ man Phil Wang, rising film star and one of Time Out’s 50 Great Londoners Lolly Adefope, plus one-to-watch Twayna Mayne and emcee Andrew Maxwell will do their sets on the barge; the audience will watch from shoreside.

The comedy bill will run for about an hour in a once-in-a-lifetime night of pure fun night that will feature everything from a choir singing David Bowie hits to the world’s biggest gin cloud.

Time Out 50 is at Granary Square on Saturday September 29. Tickets are limited – get yours now.