Compete for the ‘Golden Nut’ at Peckham’s Conker Championships

Polish your best conker, bake them in the oven, cover them in vinegar and paint them in nail polish, anything goes at the Peckham Conker Championships. This is no playground escapade, some of the countries (literally) most hardened conker champions will be lacing up their toughest and most seasoned conkers for the event. The competition will be taking place at the Brick Brewery Tap Room next to Peckham Rye train station. Of course, anyone is welcome to take part in the battle royale but only one of you can secure the Golden Nut – a 23-carat golden conker aka The Nugget.

The competition is split into two categories, junior (four- to 15-year-olds) and senior (16+) and Peckham Conker Club have even provided their own rulebook that explains everything you need to know about conker battling. The guide includes some special moves, so that you can master the way of the conker including the Super Chopper ‘a rabid helicopter-style conker move. All limbs flailing x3 – in a controlled way – whoosh, whoosh, whoosh, BANG’, or the Gravity Strike ‘for maximum power, get gravity on your side. Leap as high as you can and come down on your opponent’s conker like they’d just made a pass at your mum/dad’.

Peckham Conker Club even offers a range of pro merch, which is either exactly the kind of technical battle kit you need or two bootlaces in a tin. Can’t do any harm, though, eh?

Brick Brewery Tap Room, Sat Oct 9, 3pm-6pm. Register here.

