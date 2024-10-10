Crowded House at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Londoners, pop rock perfection awaits you this weekend. Legendary rock band Crowded House are in town on Friday for a huge show at the O2, with Neil Finn, Nick Seymour and co touring in support of new album Gravity Stairs.

The multi-platinum-selling band are still on top form, with Gravity Stairs showing their knack for ear-worming melodies is as prominent as ever. The UK leg of the Gravity Stairs Tour has already seen them play shows in Manchester and Glasgow – Brighton, Bournemouth and Birmingham follow London later in the month.

If you’re seeing Crowded House at the O2 on Friday (or looking to buy tickets) here’s everything you need to know, from potential timings to remaining ticket availability.

Date

Crowded House at the O2 Arena is on Friday October 11 2024.

Timings

Stage timings haven’t been confirmed – judging from previous dates on the current tour, however, expect Crowded House to come on stage at around 8.30pm.

As always, get down early to avoid disappointment. Doors open at 6.30pm, though the O2’s bars and restaurants open earlier.

Setlist

Don’t want to know the setlist in advance? Look away now. For an idea of what Crowded House will play at the O2, here’s the group’s setlist from Glasgow (according to Setlist.fm).

Weather With You Teenage Summer World Where You Live Fall at Your Feet To the Island Whispers and Moans Don’t Dream It’s Over Either Side of the World Black Water, White Circle Message to My Girl (Split Enz cover) Oh Hi When You Come Private Universe There Goes God Four Seasons in One Day Sister Madly The Howl Something So Strong Locked Out It’s Only Natural Distant Sun Some Greater Plan (for Claire) Better Be Home Soon

Support acts for the tour

Liam Finn, son of Crowded House lead singer Neil Finn, is slated to support the band at all their UK shows.

Tickets

Tickets are running in short supply. Last time we checked, Ticketmaster had some here starting from around £42, and AXS had a few tickets starting from £40 here.

