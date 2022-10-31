South Londoners, listen up! Croydon is set to get a major glow-up. The council has announced plans to improve high streets in Thornton Heath, Selsdon, New Addington and Purley after a total of £3.7 million was allocated to the borough as part of the Department of Levelling Up’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

So far, the council has revealed what it will do with £2.5m of the cash in three years’ time, if the plans go ahead. The money will be invested in key public spaces in the borough, including high streets, local businesses and cultural events in the local community.

The plan includes £580,000 for high streets and ‘public space improvements’ across the four neighbourhoods with residents given the opportunity to have their say in what they’d like to see, according to MyLondon. In 2023, Croydon Council wants to spend £230,000 on cultural, heritage and community events, and another £610,000 on supporting local businesses, including monthly clinics for small and medium-sized ventures.

A further £294,000 has been earmarked for Croydon’s venues such as pubs, clubs and restaurants that make up the borough’s night-time economy. Business-savvy young people will also be able to get mentoring from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy from 2023, a service for those aged 18 to 25 to get support as they start their own businesses.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon said: ‘This funding will open up big opportunities, ranging from transforming the spaces at the heart of our communities through to invaluable mentorship for the next generation of local entrepreneurs.’

He added: ‘I am determined to put Croydon back on the map for the right reasons, showing everyone exactly why people should be proud to live and work in our borough.’

Croydon… watch this space.

