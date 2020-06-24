Cult London horror festival FrightFest is going online this August

UK cinemas are reopening next month – at least, some of them are – but it’s going to be a while before London’s cinemas, film seasons and smaller festivals get back to some semblance of normality. One annual favourite, FrightFest, will be pivoting to online this summer. The horror movie get-together has just announced plans to return as a virtual festival this August.



All the normal FrightFest fun – Q&As, special guests, short films, live events, blood-bending chills – will still be available across the late summer bank holiday week (August 28-31), along with up to 25 feature films. You’ll just need to provide your own raucous atmosphere and snacks. And a laptop, obvs.



‘We can’t recreate the special atmosphere of our public gatherings [but] we hope our online event will go some way to bringing the fans and filmmakers back together,’ says Ian Rattray, FrightFest co-director, ‘not just to watch some great new films but also to carry on the community spirit that FrightFest is famous for.’



The festival is especially keen to welcome genre newcomers to the online party this year, adds Rattray. If you’re new to horror, what better way to dip a toe in the water/blood/gelatinous flesh-eating slime?



Arrow Video FrightFest runs online from Aug 28-31. Passes and individual tickets will be on sale from early August at the official website.



