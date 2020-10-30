The 100 best horror movies - the scariest films ranked by experts

For fans of horror movies, 2020 seemed to promise a lot. In the pipeline were films like John Krasinski's sequel to ‘A Quiet Place’, ‘Run’ with Sarah Paulson, the Janelle Monáe-starring ‘Antebellum’, and even a soft reboot of the ‘Saw’ franchise starring Chris Rock. Of course, this year had its own plans. That doesn't mean that there have been no new horror releases of note this year: Elisabeth Moss stunned in ‘The Invisible Man’, horror-focused streaming service Shudder had fun with the very real terror of weekly Zoom calls for its exclusive ‘Host’, and ‘Saint Maud’, the exceptional debut film from UK writer-director Rose Glass, which was both original and unsettling.

What’s important here, though, is whether any of these newcomer to the horror movie genre have made their way on to our extensive, expert-assisted list of the greatest and scariest films ever. Like our picks for the best comedy films or romance movies, the below selection is varied, pulling in genre-busting sci-fi icons like ‘Alien’ and murderous movies such as ‘The Silence of the Lambs’. The list is also full of the classics, too (what is horror without ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’?), as well as some recent additions. To find out which new movie releases made the cut and where demonic Damien from ‘The Omen’ or rotten Regan from ‘The Exorcist’ landed, we present the 100 best horror films.

Written by: Tom Huddleston, Cath Clarke, Dave Calhoun, Nigel Floyd, Alim Kheraj and Phil de Semlyen

Recommended: London and UK cinema listings, film reviews and exclusive interviews.