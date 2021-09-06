Damon Albarn is playing a show at Shakespeare’s Globe this month

Damon Albarn is no stranger to the theatre: as a musician, the Blur and Gorillaz frontman has collaborated with everyone from Punchdrunk to the National Theatre, and composed numerous opera scores. It’s not often that you actually get to see him perform in a theatre, though, but in a special one-off show to promote his imminent album ‘The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows’ he’ll be hitting the iconic stage of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on September 20 with the backing of a string quartet.

Photograph: Shakespeare’s Globe

The album – due out on November 12 – evolved out of an attempt to compose an orchestral work about the landscapes of Iceland. It’s more song-based now, but it’s a delicate and contemplative affair that’s suited to the Globe’s open-roofed, strictly all-acoustic vibes. In between a couple of Gorillaz enormo-gigs this summer, he’s been playing a smattering of other low-key shows in support of his new album: expect new songs plus quieter works from his more famous projects.

Tickets go on sale at on Fri Sep 10 at 10am.

