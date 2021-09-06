London
Damon Albarn, 2021
Photo by Steve Gullick

Damon Albarn is playing a show at Shakespeare’s Globe this month

The Blur and Gorillaz man will perform at the iconic venue with a string quartet

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/43122bbc-2679-4281-9e7f-1ae310456060.jpg
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Damon Albarn is no stranger to the theatre: as a musician, the Blur and Gorillaz frontman has collaborated with everyone from Punchdrunk to the National Theatre, and composed numerous opera scores. It’s not often that you actually get to see him perform in a theatre, though, but in a special one-off show to promote his imminent album ‘The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows’ he’ll be hitting the iconic stage of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on September 20 with the backing of a string quartet.

Shakespeare’s Globe, Midnight Matinée
Photograph: Shakespeare’s Globe

The album – due out on November 12 – evolved out of an attempt to compose an orchestral work about the landscapes of Iceland. It’s more song-based now, but it’s a delicate and contemplative affair that’s suited to the Globe’s open-roofed, strictly all-acoustic vibes. In between a couple of Gorillaz enormo-gigs this summer, he’s been playing a smattering of other low-key shows in support of his new album: expect new songs plus quieter works from his more famous projects.

Tickets go on sale at on Fri Sep 10 at 10am.

ABBA are back and they’re staging an indefinite residency in Stratford.

10 London-bound tours and gigs you’ll want to book for now.

