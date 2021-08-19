10 London-bound gigs and tours you'll want to book now

London, UK - May 31, 2019: Oliver Sykes from Bring Me The Horizon performing live during the All Points East Festival at Victoria Park, London

It's been a long time since music venues were packed on the regular without any social distancing measures in place but, finally, gigs and tours are returning to some level of normality post-lockdown. In the coming months, London will be buzzing with live music again and tickets for upcoming shows are being snapped up at high speed. Grab passes to the below gigs in the city ASAP before they're all gone for good.

Lil Uzi Vert

He might not have a massive pink diamond embedded in his forehead anymore, but you can still count on the Philadelphia emo-rapper to put on a show. Expect bone-shaking bass, melodic but rapid-fire bars and constant circle pits when Lil Uzi Vert comes to town as part of his UK tour.

Sep 6, O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets from £41.15.

Inhaler

Yes, these Dublin newcomers are fronted by Bono’s son but Inhaler are much more than the offspring of a massive rock star. Their debut album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ boasts big guitar anthems and radio-friendly hooks that promise to be the very definition of crowd-pleasers when it comes to recreating them on stage.

Oct 6, O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets from £20.25.

Bring Me The Horizon

One thing we’ve missed during our separation from live music is getting stuck into the mosh pit as eardrum-battering riffs burst out through an enormous venue’s PA. What better way to be reunited with that feeling, then, than at a Bring Me The Horizon show? The Sheffield band’s gigs are guaranteed to be sweaty, ferocious and very, very loud. Count us in.

Sep 26, O2 Arena. Tickets from £35.65.

Laura Marling

It’s going to take a while to get our gigging stamina back up to the level it used to be pre-pandemic. Laura Marling’s pair of Roundhouse shows will ease you back into things gently – there’ll be no swarming moshes here – as she airs her intimate and intricate folk beauties.

Oct 20 and 22, The Roundhouse. Tickets from £37.50.

Digga D

A pioneer of the UK drill scene, Digga D is a member of the drill collective 1011. It’s on his own that he’s made big strides, though, scoring a Top Three album with February’s ‘Made In The Pyrex’ and collaborating with big names like AJ Tracey, Rudimental and Unknown T. Find out why they and many others are backing the rapper when he plays his biggest gig to date in October.

Oct 21, O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets from £21.75.

Wet Leg

This tiny gig is going to be the talk of the city when it comes around so you’ll want to pick up tickets ASAP. Isle Of Wight post-punk duo Wet Leg are new signings to Domino and, with only one single released so far in the wiry ‘Chaise Longue’, have quickly become the buzziest new band on the rise. If each future release is met with such a rapturous response then they won’t be playing venues as small as Omeara for much longer.

Oct 26, Omeara. Tickets from £11.

The Muckers

New York’s The Muckers will make their UK live debut in October, taking Dalston’s Shacklewell Arms back in time to the ‘70s and ‘80s. Theirs is a sound that’s built on hard rock, funk, psych and punk, it all thrillingly tied up into songs that buzz and burst with bright rushes of energy. The quartet are already a beloved fixture on NYC’s live circuit – expect London to follow suit after this show.

Oct 25, Shacklewell Arms. Tickets from £11.

Holly Humberstone

Lincolnshire rising alt-pop star Holly Humberstone’s live show is utterly bewitching. The 21-year-old artist moves seamlessly from guitar to piano, via loop pedals and other gadgets, as she builds her atmospheric, eerie songs in front of your eyes. It’s utterly bewitching to watch. After Humberstone’s cast her spell on you, make sure to stop by her Fifth Sister Swap Shop to trade old clothes with the musician and her fans.

Nov 8, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire. Tickets from £17.80

Shame

South London’s Shame might be crafters of searing punk bangers that tackle everything from identity crises to the state of our nation, but they also know how to have fun too. Case in point: the way bassist Josh Finerty throws himself around at every show, tumbling and rolling around the stage like a wild spider monkey. Watching his antics will be worth the ticket price alone.

Nov 12-13, Electric Brixton. Tickets from £20.20.

070 Shake

New Jersey rapper and singer 070 Shake comes backed by some big co-signs. She’s signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music and appeared on the hip-hop icon’s ‘Ye’ album in 2018, while she’s always worked with other heavyweights including Pusha T and Nas. Her own music sparkles with emotion and shiny, soulful hooks that will make you both sway and sob.

Nov 29, O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets from £26.80.

