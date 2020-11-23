Are you a young Londoner with cool hair and a can-do attitude? Of course you are. Silly question. But are you all those things and interested in spending some time on a Danny Boyle set for actual money? If you’re a ‘hell, yes’ to any of that, Boyle’s casting team wants to hear from you.



The production is looking for men and women aged 18-28. A lot of them too, so they’ll want to hear from you asap. All you need is a great barnet in one of the following styles/formats/genres:



- 1970s hair

- mop cuts

- rocker hair

- hipster hair

- outrageous hair

- men with long hair

- women with short or shaved hair

There’s no official word on what Boyle is working on but on those criteria, it’s probably not a Jane Austen adaptation. Take a look at the ad below for all the details.





Photograph: Two 10 Casting

The shoot is taking place somewhere in central London (Zone 1) in January or February. Head to the Two 10 Casting site to register your interest.

