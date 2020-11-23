[title]
Are you a young Londoner with cool hair and a can-do attitude? Of course you are. Silly question. But are you all those things and interested in spending some time on a Danny Boyle set for actual money? If you’re a ‘hell, yes’ to any of that, Boyle’s casting team wants to hear from you.
The production is looking for men and women aged 18-28. A lot of them too, so they’ll want to hear from you asap. All you need is a great barnet in one of the following styles/formats/genres:
- 1970s hair
- mop cuts
- rocker hair
- hipster hair
- outrageous hair
- men with long hair
- women with short or shaved hair
There’s no official word on what Boyle is working on but on those criteria, it’s probably not a Jane Austen adaptation. Take a look at the ad below for all the details.
The shoot is taking place somewhere in central London (Zone 1) in January or February. Head to the Two 10 Casting site to register your interest.