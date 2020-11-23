LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Danny Boyle
Photograph: Rob Greig Time OutDanny Boyle

Danny Boyle wants you (and your hair) to be an extra in his new London project!

Be paid to star in his new production

By Time Out Film
Advertising

Are you a young Londoner with cool hair and a can-do attitude? Of course you are. Silly question. But are you all those things and interested in spending some time on a Danny Boyle set for actual money? If you’re a ‘hell, yes’ to any of that, Boyle’s casting team wants to hear from you.

The production is looking for men and women aged 18-28. A lot of them too, so they’ll want to hear from you asap. All you need is a great barnet in one of the following styles/formats/genres:

- 1970s hair 
- mop cuts 
- rocker hair 
- hipster hair 
- outrageous hair 
- men with long hair 
- women with short or shaved hair

There’s no official word on what Boyle is working on but on those criteria, it’s probably not a Jane Austen adaptation. Take a look at the ad below for all the details.

Danny Boyle casting
Photograph: Two 10 Casting

The shoot is taking place somewhere in central London (Zone 1) in January or February. Head to the Two 10 Casting site to register your interest. 

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.