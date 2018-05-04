David Bowie street artist creates new Royal Wedding artwork

Street artist Jimmy C (real name James Cochran) is marking the upcoming Royal Wedding with a major new artwork in St Christopher's Place. Inspired by the photo Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used to announce their engagement, the mural uses the artist’s ‘aerosol pointillist drip’ style - which basically involves loads and loads of coloured blobs all with a slight drip coming off them.

For the M&H hand-holding image, Cochran has chosen a suitably loved-up colour palette of delicate pastel shades. St Christopher's Place hope that Londoners will signal their love of crown and country (or just, you know, any excuse to crack open the cava and down some Pimm’s) by taking selfies in front it.

The artist is behind many large-scale pieces of street art across the capital. His best-known works include the David Bowie mural in Brixton and a series of hearts (his trademark) in Borough Market following the terrorist incident.

The full Royal Wedding artwork will be unveiled on 10 May, nine days before the couple’s Big Day. It’s then sticking around the central London shopping and dining quarter until September.

So head on down and find out exactly how dotty Meghan and Harry are for each other.

Check out more of Jimmy C's work here.