David Hasselhoff is joining the cast of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ musical

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Tuesday October 29 2019, 1:35pm

You read that right: The Hoff is coming to the West End.

From December 2 to February 8 2020 – aka pantomime season – David Hasselhoff will be joining the cast of Dolly Parton’s hit musical ‘9 to 5’, playing sleazy boss Franklin Hart Jr, who the show’s female characters exact a terrible revenge upon. But not before he’s sung a few numbers!

Call it jokey stunt casting to up the camp appeal of a musical that already has one eyebrow arched to the heavens, or call it a major coup in landing an internationally recognised acting star. But whichever way, don’t forget that Hasselhoff is a major singing star* and that his song ‘Looking for Freedom’ was partially responsible for the fall of the Berlin Wall** – so he ought to know his way around a musical.

Quoth Dolly: ‘I am so pleased that David is joining our show. He will be a terrific addition to an already amazing cast, the audiences are going to love him just as much as I do! Get ready to be Hassled Hoff!’

Oooookay!

Over to David, who says: ‘I went to see the show back in June and I thought it was “Hofftastic”.  That’s when I knew I wanted to be part of it.’

Yeah, it’s going to be pretty camp.

‘9 to 5’ is at the Savoy Theatre, booking until Apr 4 2020.

Read our review and buy tickets here.

* in Austria.

** it probably wasn’t.

