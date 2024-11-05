Yep, you read the headline correctly: nu-metal legends Deftones are coming to London – and they’ll be sharing a bill with equally-legendary alt-rockers Weezer. Sure, it might seem like an odd combo, but it isn’t really. After all, both acts broke through in the late ‘90s and both remain some of that era’s best-loved bands.

Deftones and Weezer will be playing at south London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday June 29 2025. Chino Moreno and co will be the official headliners and it’ll be their biggest London show to-date.

Fancy bagging tickets to see two legendary ‘90s/’00s bands on one billing? Here’s everything you need to know about catching Deftones and Weezer at Crystal Palace Park next summer

When do Deftones tickets go on sale?

Tickets go live with general sale at 9am GMT on Friday November 8. Yep, that’s this coming Friday. Get tickets here.

Presale

There’s a Deftones artist presale kicking off tomorrow (Wednesday November 6) at 9am. Sign up here.

Ticket prices

Ticket prices haven’t yet been confirmed, but we’ll update this page when we know more. Day event tickets at the Crystal Palace Bowl last year were in the £40-60 range.

Supporting acts

So far, two acts have been confirmed to be supporting Deftones in south London next June. They’ll be Weezer, alt-rock and power pop legends, and fiery UK post-punk band High Vis.

