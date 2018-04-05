Deptford’s edgy new street food market starts this weekend

The London food scene is going south (in a good way): Deptford Bites, a new weekly food market, is kicking off this weekend in the south-east.

There will be street food stalls of course; contemporary African from Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, northern Thai food from KraPow, and New Orleans-style po’ boy sandwiches from Hank’s Burgers and Beer. For the true food nerds, this weekend there’s also Deptford Bites Live: a series of talks about Instagram, veganism and other interesting foodie things.

The first market kicks off this Saturday April 7 at 10am. It’ll be on every week at Deptford Market Yard after that.

Find Deptford Bites at SE8 4BX every Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

Don't know the deal with Deptford? Here’s our guide to the SE8 High Street.

Sign up to Time Out, we cover lots of fun food things.