Did you spot a rainbow poo in London this weekend?

If you were out and about in London yesterday, you may have seen one of these giant doo-doos while going about your, ahem, business.

A troupe of extra-large rainbow poops were dumped outside some of the city’s most iconic landmarks this weekend, alongside a number of naughty street names and dog-themed hotspots. Mobile network Three was the non-scooping pooper behind the stunt, intended to build hype around its forthcoming campaign.

At this point, it’s not entirely clear what it’s launching but at least it brought a smile to Londoners’ faeces – sorry, faces.

