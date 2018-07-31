Dig the many wonders of Wilderness Festival

There’s always an absolute cavalcade of stuff to do at Wilderness festival, the annual weekend Oxfordshire festival that takes place this weekend. So we’ve squeezed the programme of its juiciest events for you to sip on…



RELAX

It’s all well and good having a well large one at a festie, but it’s even better to feel well and good in yourself (between the hangovers, at least). Ace news, then, that there is a plethora of every yoga offshoot imaginable, from Rocket to Mandala Flow to our favourite: Paddleboard Yoga, which sees you stretching out downward dogs while floating along. The Lakeside Spa is there as per usual too, offering a zen hotspot in the form of the Full Tub (oh, and you can get a bottle of champers for your soak, too).

LEARN

You learn something new every day – even if it’s early afternoon at a festival and your head feels like an unwashed NutriBullet. On Friday, The Forum stage is hosting the crew behind ‘No Such Thing as a Fish’, a podcast featuring writers from ‘QI’ and the head-spinning facts they uncover during their research. Plus, save your late-night epiphanies (and consequently, your friends’ time) for Wilderness Saves the World: you can pitch your best idea for global change to an expert panel, with the winner nabbing a free ticket to next year’s festival.

EAT AND DRINK

The amount of munch on offer is outrageous: but our bite-sized review is that it’s really, really good. An exciting new space is The Counter, where you get to watch your food – from Som Saa, The Quality Chop House or Salon – cooked in front of you, which will whet your appetites (and wet your no doubt saliva-soaked napkins) even more. Variety-wise, there’s everything from arancini and pizza (Arancina) to vegan Vietnamese (Eat Chay) to Dutch pancakes (Poffertjes). Basically, it’s all the food. Ever.

DANCE

This year’s line-up should make you want to throw more shapes than toddler in a playpen. Saturday’s Main Stage line-up is especially killer, with Jon Hopkins warming up your limbs for an all-out boogie to headliners Nile Rodgers & Chic. You’ll also be treated to the Atrium, Time Out’s very own stage featuring everything from The Pee Wee Ellis Funk Assembly to Afriquoi. Plus, for the night owls there’s an ace selection of selectors – among them Peggy Gou, George FitzGerald and Groove Armada – on at The Valley. You can’t spell Wilderness without wild, baby!

PLAY

Billed rather brilliantly as ‘the first festival venue dedicated to the ancient art of winning’, The Club House’s Playing Field has everything from naked wheelbarrow races to Sock Wrestling Championships, which is set to be great chat after a beer (or five). Perhaps most exciting, though, are the night events, which features something you never knew you wanted: Disco Dodgeball. An ’80s headband is a must-pack.



Wilderness Festival runs from this Thursday to Sunday and tickets are still available here.