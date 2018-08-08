Dine on cake and champers at this new dessert-only restaurant in Soho

Everyone knows that pudding is the best part of any meal. Give us the choice and we’ll skip the main event and go straight to the big pile of profiteroles, yes thank you.

So it's with no small degree of excitement that we welcome new Soho eatery (or should that be sweet-ery) Cakes & Bubbles into our lives.



Opening as part of the Hotel Cafe Royal and run by Albert Adrià - who was named the world’s best pastry chef in 2015 FYI - Cakes & Bubbles does exactly what it says on the tin. Catering purely for the sugary side of life, it’s a mecca for all things decadent and sweetly delicious. Basically: if you’re after a salad or a fruit bowl, you’re better off heading elsewhere.

On the menu will be delectable dishes including airwaffles, Chocolate ninoyoyaki cake balls and the chef’s famous white chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake - shaped to look like an actual wheel of cheese. And as for the bubbles? You can expect an array of champers and prosecco, capable of satisfying even the most hardened fizz fanatic.



Due to open in November, it’s a welcome addition to Soho’s gastronomic scene that encourages you to have your cake, eat it, and wash it down with a couple of glasses, too.

Marie Antoinette, eat your heart out.



For more information, visit the Hotel Cafe Royal's website.

