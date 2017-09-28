The best new restaurants in London
Where’s new? Where’s great? Err, this lot: London's best new restaurants and cafés to have opened up in the past few months
Okay people. You know how you’re always asking about the best new places to eat? You know who you are. Well, this list is for you. It’s all the restaurants – plus cafés and street food joints – that have given us a thrill this year. And we’re not even done yet. London rocks and you know it.
Arthur Hooper's
Venue says: “Weekend brunches are now on the menu!”
On the face of it, Arthur Hooper’s – a small restaurant on a site once owned by a fruit and veg man of the same name – is a simple spot. Masculine, minimalist interiors, loads of wine and a short menu of Italian-leaning small plates. But here is a place that has the balls to put pasta on the menu despite being just around the corner from Padella (and pulls it off). All the food is terrific. And the service is pretty special, too. Mr H would have been pleased.
Bosi at Bibendum
Parents in town? Then treat them (read: get them to treat you) to a thoroughly grown-up dinner at this iconic London restaurant, in Chelsea’s equally iconic Michelin building. The à la carte menu is £85 a pop, wine starts at £40 a bottle, but if haute cuisine is their thing (or yours), then the food, from top-flight chef Claude Bosi, will blow them away.
The Cheese Bar
This really has been the Year of Fromage – at least at Time Out Towers it has. And if you give edam about the yellow stuff, then head down to this permanent restaurant from the crew behind the Cheese Truck, who have caerphilly compiled a menu of cheesy delights. That’s right, it’s brie-lliant. (I could feta a few more puns in, but would they be gouda enough?)
Club Mexicana at Pamela
This eatery doesn’t just offer any old type of taco – these are vegan ones. Correction: these are mind-bendingly, prejudice-shiftingly delicious ones. Club Mexicana’s ‘to-fish’ tacos are one of those iconic, must-try street food dishes, but now you can enjoy them with a killer cocktail, thanks to the bartenders at hip Dalston hangout Pamela. Go before it closes.
Dandy
Once upon a time, Dandy was a funky little shipping container café in London Fields. Now that pop-up has popped off and in its place, they’ve opened an industrial-vibey restaurant proper, on the eastern side of Newington Green. Not everything is perfect, but what they get right, they get reeeeally right. Sarnie of oxtail. Tartare of lamb. Sorbet of buttermilk. You get me?
Dinings SW3
Okay, okay, it’s not cheap. But then again, it never was. Not at its kooky little Marylebone sister, not now. Mostly because portions are miniscule. But if you can get past that and save up for a blow-out, then my oh my, the sushi here is knockout: contemporary, creative, but not wacky. The room’s a stunner, too, and service is as sweet as it gets. Did I mention the wagyu burger? OMG.
Farang
North Londoners: rejoice. Now you don’t have to go to SE15 or E1 to get your hit of regional Thai flavours (or into central London: horrors!)… just book into this Highbury pop-up, on the site once home to San Daniele. It’s from none other than Seb Holmes, who worked at Peckham’s Begging Bowl and Soho’s Smoking Goat before doing the whole street-food-and-supper-club thing. Farang is due to run until the end of 2017. Go for mussels, stay for kaffir lime sours.
Henrietta
Talk about a dream team. Cooking from Ollie Dabbous (Dabbous, Barnyard), plus drinks and a chillax vibe courtesy of the crew at the Experimental Cocktail Club. All in a lateral-knockthrough of a couple of Covent Garden townhouses, reborn as a hip boutique hotel. It’s seriously special.
Ikoyi
You know how most of the places in the St James’s development can’t quite escape that shiny, slightly-too-corporate vibe? Well, Ikoyi does. Partly because it’s a little smaller than most, with a more laid-back look: soft furnishings in warm colours, art, music, plants. And partly because, well, the food will blow you away. Literally (it’s fairly fiery) and metaphorically (it’s a ground-breaking, fusion-y take on West African cooking). Dull it definitely ain’t.
Kricket
Remember how you all loved the food at Kricket when it first opened at Pop Brixton? Small plates, Indian-with-a-Brit-twist flavours (the name is a cute riff on the ultimate Anglo-Indian sport). Well now imagine it in a proper restaurant, on an edgy Soho street, with a glam counter bar and hot (and we don’t mean spicy) staff.
Llewelyn's
This brilliant new neighbourhood joint in Herne Hill has one helluva crack team behind it (chef from the Anchor & Hope, pastry chef from St John and GM from the Rochelle Canteen). From the classic, contemporary European food (including the must-order caponata with strained ricotta), to the polished service and the serene, airy setting, this is one of the best new spots to hit SE24 in an age. Lucky old them.
Magpie
Yes yes, most of the food at this centre-of-town-newbie is great. It is, after all, from the same people who gave us Pidgin (one of those rare things, a cool Hackney restaurant which happens to have a Michelin star). But that’s not why you go. You go because they cook dishes first, then wheel ‘em around on a trolley, so you can see if you like the look of them before saying yay or nay. Instant gratification, baby.
Malibu Kitchen at The Ned
So you know how we sampled every restaurant in The Ned when it first opened? (Well, the ones open to non-members, cos we’re plebs like you). Malibu K was the one we loved. Tucked in against the front wall of the vast former banking hall, it manages to be both intimate and airy. As for the ‘California’ cooking, there’s raw food and a grill, plus lots for veggies and vegans. It’s rays on a plate.
Marcella
They’re back. Three years after making a big splash with Artusi (a modern neighbourhood trattoria which, along with the Begging Bowl, helped put Peckham on London’s foodie map), the same team have now given us Marcella. This time, in Deptford. Once again, it’s a simple, elegant room, with a short blackboard selection of gorgeous regional faves. Including arancini to die for.
Monty's Deli
You can’t get excited about a sandwich. Can you? Well yes, if it’s one from Monty’s Deli, you definitely can. This crowd-funded permanent joint from the cult street food stall is one of the only places in London to make their own salt beef and pastrami and it shows. It’s digits-down the best reuben in town.
Plot
Oh Plot. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. You’re under the cover of an indoor market. Yet your two big tables are ‘outside’ (in the corridor). They’re communal – of course they are. You offer up seats at a counter, looking onto a teeny-weeny kitchen full of awesome staff. And because food is important too, you deal in little plates of beautiful Brit cooking.
Sparrow
What is it with restaurants named after fish or fowl? This Lewisham newbie is the latest. Hubbie-and-wife team Terry Blake and Yohini Nandakumar have clocked up experience at an eclectic mix of London’s best restaurants, from Bao to St John and are now showing it off. Green risotto, beef massaman curry and malt duck on a single menu? Damn straight. And it works.
Westerns Laundry
One of a handful of commercial units on an otherwise residential Highbury street, Westerns Laundry was once, long ago, where they washed the sheets for Pentonville prison. Now this younger sis to Primeur is serving a daily-changing menu of modern European plates, every bit as good as its sibling’s, just a little lighter. Get booking.
Xu
The first thing anyone ever says about Xu is that ‘it’s from the people behind Bao’. But Xu is an entirely different kettle of smoked eel. True, it’s Taiwanese, but it’s a smart restaurant with a glam, vintage Taipei vibe. Think waiters in black tie and upbeat jazz. The food is sensational and the bill, given the quality, surprisingly small. Seriously, what’s not to like?
