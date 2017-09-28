The best new restaurants in London

Yes yes, most of the food at this centre-of-town-newbie is great. It is, after all, from the same people who gave us Pidgin (one of those rare things, a cool Hackney restaurant which happens to have a Michelin star). But that’s not why you go. You go because they cook dishes first, then wheel ‘em around on a trolley, so you can see if you like the look of them before saying yay or nay. Instant gratification, baby.