Dior gingerbread at Harrods
Photograph: Adrien Dirand

Dior has transformed Harrods into a giant gingerbread house

The department store has been turned into a biscuity wonderland with an immersive experience and pop-up café

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Fash-huns and Bake Off fans aren’t something that usually go hand in hand, but this festive season Dior has transformed Harrods into a gingerbread winter wonderland. The usual red and greens of the storefront in Knightsbridge have been turned into a sugar lover's dream, with biscuits and crisp white icing adornments decorating the department store. 

It’s not just the 44 windows of the outside that have been transformed, inside there’s an immersive experience taking you through the life of Christian Dior and the history of the fashion house, made entirely out of gingerbread, a café and two pop-up shops.

If you can't afford to splash out on a Dior handbag, perhaps a biscuit version will do. Inside the biscuity emporium you can chomp down on gingerbread creations of famous Dior pieces, like the Book Tote and Saddle bag. And look out for beautiful gingerbread models of iconic Dior looks like the Junon petal dress.

Dior gingerbread pop-up at Harrods, petal dress
Photograph: Adrien Dirand

 If you're feeling indulgent, dishes on offer at Café Dior include salmon and langoustine ravioli with caviar sauce, lobster thermidor and harissa-roasted butternut squash with gooey burrata. Tipples on offer include cocktails, champagne, hot chocolate and more. 

This is Harrods' largest brand takeover to date and the puddingy pop-up celebrates 70 years in the Dior store at Harrods. Dough not miss this!

The Fabulous World of Dior, Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Rd, SW1X 7XL. Open until 3 January 2023.

