Diptyque is opening a brand-new London flagship store next month

Candle connoisseurs and home-fragrance enthusiasts, listen up, for we have good news. Très chic Parisian perfume company Diptyque will be opening its new London flagship this November. Famed for its limited-edition candles and iconic scents for the home, the brand already has five smaller stores dotted across the capital, but nothing anywhere near as extravagant as the imminent flagship.

The design of the new luxury boutique will be inspired by a quintessential Parisian apartment, blended with the Edwardian mouldings and vernacular London architecture that are characteristic of its new location on Chelsea’s exclusive Sloane Street. The store will be divided into three huge rooms each with their own moulded wooden arches, focusing on the brand’s beloved candles and perfumes, including the new limited-edition holiday sets, plus the much-loved home decoration collection. Expect diffusers, candles and perfume sprays galore.

The flagship will also offer Diptyque’s excellent refillable fragrance service (whoopee!) and private fragrance consultations.

And if you’re one of those Londoners who probably can’t afford anything in store, you can always just wander about and sniff things.

Diptyque, 161 Sloane St, SW1X 9BT. Opens Nov 18.

