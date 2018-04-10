Discover London’s subcultures at the Museum of London tonight

From mod via punk and rave to grime, this city has been a cradle for generations of counterculture. We’re celebrating that heritage tonight at the Museum of London, where we’ve brought together seven awesome contributors to talk about subculture in the city.

Photographer Tony Sleep will be telling the story of Frestonia, the west London commune that declared itself independent from the UK in the 1970s. Clubland legend Princess Julia looks back at 40 years of nightlife, including the era-defining Blitz club of the early ’80s. And former Time Out clubs editor Dave Swindells will be showing pictures and swapping stories from his 30 years covering the London club scene, including the birth of rave culture in 1988.

Then we’ll be discussing whether counterculture still has a place in the city with cultural producer and musician Chardine Taylor-Stone, Paul Richards of the Long Live Southbank campaign – which successfully fought against redevelopment of the capital’s landmark Undercroft skate park – and Laura Brosnan, who’s spent years documenting the grime scene as a writer and photographer.

Our host for the evening is Jamie Brett of the incredible Youth Club archive of subcultural photography. It’s shaping up to be a lively and thought-provoking evening, and a great start to our Time Out 50 series of anniversary events. Whether you’re an old raver, a goth, a garage kid or just curious about the alternative side of London, don’t miss this.

Find out more and book tickets via the Museum of London.