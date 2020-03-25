Disney+ UK: release date, how to watch and how much does it cost?

When does Disney+ launch in the UK?

The streaming service debuted in North America, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia at the end of 2019 and has just launched in the UK.



Who should think about subscribing to Disney+?

Anyone with kids; anyone who’s been a kid and think they might secretly still be one; anyone who likes the sound of a limitless supply of Pixar, Marvel, ‘Star Wars’, National Geographic, Disney Animation and assorted Disney classics (and misfires – part of the fun is rediscovering some dusty old relics from the studio’s wobbly periods). Original content is big in the Disney+ business model, so expect more new shows of the spare-no-expense variety to land in the months ahead. It’s basically a lifetime of cosy Sunday afternoon viewing.

Who shouldn’t subscribe to Disney+?

Anyone looking for action thrillers, torture porn or ‘Song of the South’.

What can you see on Disney+?

Pixar, Marvel, Disney Animation, Lucasfilm… all of Disney’s magical filmmaking kingdoms are sharing their wares on the service. From ‘Stars Wars: A New Hope’ to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, every major Disney-owned blockbuster and franchise is present wholesale on the streaming site. There’s also a limited but expanding amount of original content: ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ is the highest profile new Disney+ series, but look out for a new live-action version of ‘Lady and the Tramp’, too.

What can’t you see on Disney+?

Despite Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and its gilded back catalogue, don’t expect a wealth of Fox movies on Disney+. ‘Avatar’, ‘10 Films I Hate About You’, ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Ice Age’ and ‘Free Solo’ are among a select few Fox films to look out for – as well as more than 600 episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ from Fox TV – but it’s not the place to come looking for ‘Die Hard’ or ‘Titanic’. Sadly for Elsa devotees, ‘Frozen II’ is launching on Disney+ earlier in its other territories than in the UK. Happily, for everyone, you can’t watch ‘Song of the South’ either. That prehistoric contribution to racial stereotyping has been consigned to Disney’s Memory Dump.

How much does Disney+ cost?

It’s £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a year’s subscription, so it compares favourably with a monthly Netflix UK subscription (£5.99) or Amazon Prime (£7.99). If you fancy trying before you buy, this offer gives a week’s free viewing before you’re obliged to sign up.

Anything else I should know?

You’re able to stream to four different screens at the same time, which could be the greatest advance in family conflict avoidance since the person who invented hiding behind cereal boxes at breakfast.

