London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Peter Pan & Wendy
Photograph: Disney

Here’s why Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is great news for one London hospital

Jude Law’s pirate adventure is one big ‘Clap for Carers’

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Advertising

If you’ve already caught ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ on Disney+, you’ll know that the newest in a long line of ‘Peter Pan’ adaptations is a more faithful version of JM Barrie’s classic children’s tale than many previous iterations. 

What you may not know is that the movie is faithful to JM Barrie in more ways than one.

Back in 1929, the Scottish author and playwright gifted the copyright for ‘Peter Pan’ to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). As a result, the London children’s hospital will receive royalties from the new film’s release. 

‘The royalties have hugely benefited seriously ill children who are treated at the hospital,’ says a GOSH spokesperson. ‘A royalty will be donated to GOSH Charity by [Disney] in connection with “Peter Pan & Wendy”.’

We’ll never know how much money that represents. ‘Barrie also requested that the amount raised for the hospital from Peter Pan never be revealed,’ says the charity, ‘and GOSH has always honoured his wishes’. 

Any future ‘Peter Pan’ adaptations – and you can bet your buried treasure there’ll be some – will also benefit the hospital directly.

The copyright on ‘Peter Pan’ did once expire – back in 1987 – but an amendment to the Copyright Designs and Patents Act the following year means that the rights will now remain with GOSH in the UK in perpetuity.

Directed and co-written by David Lowery (‘The Green Knight’), ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter, and Milla Jovovich’s daughter Ever Anderson as Wendy.

Donate to GOSH via the charity’s official website

Read our review of ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’.

The 50 best Disney movies for family night.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.