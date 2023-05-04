Here’s why Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is great news for one London hospital

If you’ve already caught ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ on Disney+, you’ll know that the newest in a long line of ‘Peter Pan’ adaptations is a more faithful version of JM Barrie’s classic children’s tale than many previous iterations.

What you may not know is that the movie is faithful to JM Barrie in more ways than one.



Back in 1929, the Scottish author and playwright gifted the copyright for ‘Peter Pan’ to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). As a result, the London children’s hospital will receive royalties from the new film’s release.

‘The royalties have hugely benefited seriously ill children who are treated at the hospital,’ says a GOSH spokesperson. ‘A royalty will be donated to GOSH Charity by [Disney] in connection with “Peter Pan & Wendy”.’

We’ll never know how much money that represents. ‘Barrie also requested that the amount raised for the hospital from Peter Pan never be revealed,’ says the charity, ‘and GOSH has always honoured his wishes’.

Any future ‘Peter Pan’ adaptations – and you can bet your buried treasure there’ll be some – will also benefit the hospital directly.

The copyright on ‘Peter Pan’ did once expire – back in 1987 – but an amendment to the Copyright Designs and Patents Act the following year means that the rights will now remain with GOSH in the UK in perpetuity.



Directed and co-written by David Lowery (‘The Green Knight’), ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter, and Milla Jovovich’s daughter Ever Anderson as Wendy.



Donate to GOSH via the charity’s official website.

