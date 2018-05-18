Donald Glover and the cast of ‘Solo’ show us their best Sabacc-poker faces

Could you face down Han Solo in a game of Sabacc? Since the premiere of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ at Cannes this week, fans have been eager to find out more about the genesis story of the galaxy’s most charming smuggler.

We chatted to the cast about robot heads, poker faces and fake sound effects. Watch our star-crammed interview, above, featuring Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke and Alden Ehrenreich. And yes, this does mean we managed to get close to Donald Glover. Swoon.

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ opens in the UK on Fri May 25. Can’t wait till then? Read our review here.