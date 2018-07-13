Don’t miss after-hours arts trail ‘The Wonder Project’ at Wakehurst

Looking to escape London for a few hours? Check out these events worth leaving London for...

Swap the glasshouses of Kew for the wilder landscapes of its sister garden, Wakehurst in West Sussex. The meadows, valleys and woodlands in this grand green space are being transformed, thanks to an interactive after-hours art trail.

Jim Holden

Arts collective Shrinking Space has curated soundscapes, sculptures and artworks inspired by the botanic garden, and embedded them in Wakehurst’s 500 acres. Think a light sculpture reflecting the 12 stages of the solar cycle and a surreal sound system emanating from a quiet glade. The tones, coming from the plantlife and the earth, are based on the secret symbiotic connections between fungi and trees.

Jim Holden

The dreamy evening will end as the sun sets over the Sussex hills. Kew who?

Ardingly, Sussex. Book in advance at www.kew.org/wakehurst. Jul 26-29 and Aug 2-5. Adult tickets £15.