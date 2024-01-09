London
Timeout

A collage of little venice and Rowan's bowling sign
Image: Time Out

Written by
Time Out editors
London is bloody massive. Too massive, some might say. There’s just so much to do here. It can all be a bit overwhelming. If you’re visiting this city for the first time, you might very well be cowed into trembling silence by the sheer variety. But just stop right there. We’re here to help. 

Time Out has a new video series. We repeat: Time Out has a new video series and you can subscribe to it right now

Our brand new locally approved video guides see expert editors from cities around the world share their top things to do for people visiting their ends – meaning you can sit back, relax, and get to work finding a date to schedule it all in. 

In the first episode, Time Out’s features editor, Chiara Wilkinson, will be stopping by five of the best things to do in London. Expect well-known cultural institutions, hidden city gems and exciting neighbourhoods that will help you plan out an itinerary around the capital in no time. Hey, there might even be chickens involved. 

Subscribe on YouTube

