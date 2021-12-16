London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dr Alex
Photograph: Featureflash Photo AgencyDr Alex

Dr Alex from ‘Love Island’ has a pop-up shop in Notting Hill this week

Get some merch that’s even better than those iconic water bottles

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Dr Alex George wasn’t all that lucky in love when he starred in 2018’s ‘Love Island’: sadly, the trained doctor failed to set pulses racing amongst the cast. But since then, he’s had quite a substantial glow-up. For starters, he’s rebranded as ‘Dr Alex™️’, the man, the brand, the Covid hero who’s worked on the hospital frontline. He’s been appointed a 10 Downing Street mental health ambassador. And latest of all, he’s released a book called ‘Live Well Every Day’, about how to make healthy changes to your lifestyle, small and big (presumably none of them involve applying for a stint on the mental health nightmare ‘Love Island’).

Dr Alex's pop-up shop
Photograph: via Dr Alex's instagram

You can bag a copy of the book by heading to Prescrib’d, Dr Alex’s special Christmas pop-up shop on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, from today until Sunday December 19. The man himself will be present to sign copies. And amusingly and kinda adorably, he’ll also be flogging a range of health and beauty products, including bath bombs, shampoos and candles. Perfect stocking-stuffers for the ‘Love Island’ obsessive in your life: they’d be mugged off to miss out on this merch bonanza. 

Prescrib’d, 230 Portobello Rd, until Sun Dec 19, 11am-7pm.

Banksy wants to buy the prison where Oscar Wilde was banged up.

Reggie Yates on the area of London that changed his understanding of class.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.