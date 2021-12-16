Dr Alex from ‘Love Island’ has a pop-up shop in Notting Hill this week

Dr Alex George wasn’t all that lucky in love when he starred in 2018’s ‘Love Island’: sadly, the trained doctor failed to set pulses racing amongst the cast. But since then, he’s had quite a substantial glow-up. For starters, he’s rebranded as ‘Dr Alex™️’, the man, the brand, the Covid hero who’s worked on the hospital frontline. He’s been appointed a 10 Downing Street mental health ambassador. And latest of all, he’s released a book called ‘Live Well Every Day’, about how to make healthy changes to your lifestyle, small and big (presumably none of them involve applying for a stint on the mental health nightmare ‘Love Island’).





Photograph: via Dr Alex's instagram

You can bag a copy of the book by heading to Prescrib’d, Dr Alex’s special Christmas pop-up shop on Portobello Road in Notting Hill, from today until Sunday December 19. The man himself will be present to sign copies. And amusingly and kinda adorably, he’ll also be flogging a range of health and beauty products, including bath bombs, shampoos and candles. Perfect stocking-stuffers for the ‘Love Island’ obsessive in your life: they’d be mugged off to miss out on this merch bonanza.

Prescrib’d, 230 Portobello Rd, until Sun Dec 19, 11am-7pm.

