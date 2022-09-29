London
Hackney Wick, Drake
Image: Time Out / David JC / Shutterstock

Drake has bought a house in Hackney, apparently

The rapper is rumoured to be the mystery buyer of a multi-million-pound Eastside ‘mansion’

Written by
Ellie Muir
It’s a well-known fact that Drake loves London. The Canadian rapper has an affinity (maybe even an obsession?) with the city. He’s been seen hanging out with British rappers Giggs, Dave and Not3s, as well as British actors Damson Idris and Daniel Kaluuya. He put money behind Netflix's ‘Top Boy’, a London-based drama about the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney of which he is now the executive producer. He’s even spoken openly about wanting to move here.

And now it’s rumoured that the 6 God – unfazed by the potentially perilous situation of the UK mortgage market – might now be the mystery buyer of a multi-million-pound property in Hackney. 

The lavish six-bedroom ‘mansion’ went on the market with an asking price of more than ten times the local average, according to Rightmove, after a renovation gave the property a serious revamp, doubling its size, adding a cinema room, swimming pool, steam room, sauna, games area, bar and gym. 

Grant Bates, an agent at Hamptons, apparently attracted a buyer via Instagram and the listing was only advertised online once the sale was completed. Though Mr Bates is keeping schtum about who that buyer might be, word on the street is running wild with speculation that the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper is the secretive Hackney householder.  

Nick Verdi, Head of Sales at Savills East London, said of the property: ‘I’ve worked in east London for 18 years and I’ve never seen a house like that. I don’t actually think another one exists.’

Guess he turned the six upside down it’s E9 now. Only one question remains for Drake: fixed rate or variable?

