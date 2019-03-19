Drink gin and watch your favourite films at this pop-up ‘Ginema’

We love watching films and we love drinking gin. Sometimes, we even like to do both together, which is why we’re particularly excited about the return of Hayman’s of London’s pop-up ‘Ginema’ – screenings of some film favourites housed in its Balham gin distillery.

Starting on May 9 and running until May 12, Hayman’s will fire up the projector and bust out the bottles for some drinks and cinematic classics, including ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Cool Runnings’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘The Italian Job’ (the good one), ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Goldfinger’. And, if you like your martini shaken not stirred, each film is accompanied by a themed cocktail. Even better, when you arrive you’ll be treated to a complimentary G&T. During the film, there’ll also be some G&T sorbet served, and in your goody bag there’ll be sweet cones and gin and tonic popcorn. Yes, you read that right... G&T popcorn.

If you think you might be a bit sloshed after all that gin, fret not – you’ll be able to chill out on a comfy beanbag and watch a film (it’s probably not advisable to recreate the lift from ‘Dirty Dancing’ after a couple of drinks, although Abba sing-a-longs will surely be encouraged).

If all this sounds like a gin-uine dream then you can check screening times and book tickets for Hayman’s of London’s ‘Ginema’ from the website: www.haymansgin.com/events

