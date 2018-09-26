Drop into Look Up, Stoke Newington’s pop-up record and bookshop curated by Gilles Peterson

Legendary London DJ Gilles Peterson is curating a pop-up record and bookshop this week to raise money for mental health charity Safaplace. And he’s recruited music luminaries including drum ’n’ bass icon Goldie and trip hop veteran James Lavelle to join him there for informal interviews.

For one week, Stoke Newington’s Edwards Lane Gallery will be transformed into the community-focused pop-up Look Up. ‘As a longtime resident of Stoke Newington, it’s an honour for me to curate this space for the week,’ Peterson says. ‘It enables me to choose some of my favourite recent records and books. I’m also keen to talk to some of the guests and hear their stories, and discuss music with people who I respect.

The 6Music DJ has been a vocal supporter of local charity Safaplace, which was set up after two Stoke Newington schoolchildren tragically took their own lives in 2016-17. All proceeds from the pop-up store and ticket sales will go to Safaplace.

Other informal interviews at Look Up include ‘Popworld’ presenter Miquita Oliver chatting with revered art duo The Connor Brothers. Peterson says the aim at each session is to speak freely about mental health. ‘It’s a terrific space to discuss art, literature and music with some of the most important figures on the scene – all based around the issue of young people and mental health and how they can positively overcome these issues,’ he explains.

Anyone can drop into Look Up from 10am daily for a browse, but you’ll need to book tickets for the interview events. As part of Peterson’s programme, Look Up will also host a series of live performances at The Old Church, a nearby arts and performance venue. Jordan Rakei’s blissful soul, Yazmin Lacey’s sultry jazz vocals and sir Was’s shimmering funk will fill this stunning Elizabethan venue to the rafters.

The fundraising mission will be rounded off with a closing party on October 4 at Tottenham hangout Five Miles with Daphni (aka Caribou) and current Phonox resident DJ HAAi taking to the decks. Head there to dance to the beat of positive mental health.

Look Up runs until Sun Sep 30 at The Edwards Lane Gallery. Find out more at lookuppopup.co.uk.

