Dua Lipa just paid tribute to the Spice Girls with her performance at the Brits 2021

Proving once and for all that women are simply better at things than men, Dua Lipa performed after Coldplay during the opening sequence of the Brits 2021 and, to be honest, absolutely blew their performance out of the water. (An ironic vibe considering the band were performing on the literal Thames.)

Your dad's favourite band opened this year's awards playing on barge the river outside the O2 arena, complete with neon-laced trainers and glowing holograms. It set the bar high. It seemed impressive. It made us crave outdoor gigs. Then we forgot about it.

Why? The performance was quickly followed up by one that can only be described as INSPIRED. Dua Lipa took to the stage inside the venue to perform a megamix of tracks from her Future Nostalgia album.

Photograph: Time Out/Brits 2021

It opened with a pre-recorded clip of her hanging out with some musicians at Charing Cross station. (That's something we've never seen on our commute.) Then it cut to the London singer performing 'Physical' sporting a Union Jack dress, flanked by four female backing dancers dressed suspiciously like Scary, Sporty, Baby and Posh.

That's right: the current British queen of pop was paying tribute to the iconic Spice Girls Brits performance from 24 years bloody years ago. The one where Geri turned a flag into a dress that we wrote about here.

Her performance was soon followed by Little Mix shouting out the '90s girl band as they became the first female band to win the award for Best British Group. 'It's not easy being a woman in the music industry,' the said, in a speech they had pre-prepared together. 'We've seen white male dominance and lack of diversity... This award is for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, Girls Aloud. All of the incredible girl bands.'

Anyway that's enough pop culture chat. Back to Jack Whitehall being annoying.

