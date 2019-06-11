Dulwich’s bright new installation-cum-summer-space The Colour Palace has landed

Last year, Dulwich Picture Gallery and the London Festival of Architecture teamed up for the launch of the inaugural Dulwich Pavilion – a new initiative inviting emerging architects and designers to create a temporary outdoor space in the gallery’s grounds.

That first round was won by Bermondsey’s IF_DO, who built a sleek, minimal glass-based structure outside Sir John Soane’s fancy art pad. But this year they’ve gone fully the other way, giving the thumbs up to architecture practice Pricegore and artist Yinka Ilori’s joint venture, The Colour Palace - inspired by the patterns and colours of Lagos, Nigeria’s fabric markets. Unsurprisingly, it’s a pretty bold, bright and brilliant affair.

Opening to the public tomorrow (June 12), the mammoth structure will grace the lawn until September 22, with a host of special events set to take place in and around its walls. Throughout the summer, you can head down for yoga, supper clubs, neon life-drawing and a series of ‘Pavilion Lates’ - many of which will take place within the Palace’s theatre-in-the-round style interior.

So, if London’s see-sawing weather report is getting you down, there’s a new colourful refuge at hand. Drizzle, be damned: it’s always sunny inside The Colour Palace.

