Duran Duran and Gwen Stefani are playing Hyde Park this summer

Calling all wild boys and girls: new wave legends Duran Duran are the final headline act announced for the BST Hyde Park concert series. The huge outdoor show on Sunday July 12 will be their first gig in the capital in five years, so it’s definitely a major event for Durannies.

They’ll be supported on the day by Gwen Stefani, whose music incorporates a strong new wave influence – remember her bittersweet ’80s-sounding ballad ‘Cool’? Aside from a four-song set at Westfield London in 2017, the No Doubt singer hasn't performed live in the UK in 13 years, so this is another coup for BST Hyde Park.

Joining them are Nile Rodgers & Chic, who’ll surely enjoy catching up with the Duran Duran lads – Rodgers co-produced the band's 1986 album ‘Notorious’, home to the classic funk banger of the same name.

Duran Duran join Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Little Mix, Post Malone and Pearl Jam as headliners at the BST Hyde Park series this summer. Bring on July.

Duran Duran headline BST Hyde Park on Jul 12. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 13 here.

