Ed Sheeran has announced two huge London gigs – here’s how to get tickets

The country’s most famous ginger is coming to the Royal Albert Hall in November

Whether you love him or hate to admit that you actually find some of his songs quite catchy, Ed Sheeran is doing two London gigs at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18 and 19. But there will be no renditions of ‘Bad Habits’ or ‘Shape of You’ in these shows, as they’ll see him only play his new album ‘Autumn Variations’ in full, with a live band and string section.

Sheeran’s second new album this year will be released on September 29, including tracks titled ‘Punchline’, ‘England’, and ‘Spring’. He’s currently on the North American leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’, which wraps up in Las Vegas at the end of October.

As with previous tours, Sheeran will be using strict anti-touting measures when selling tickets, meaning they can’t be bought and resold for extortionate prices by third-party sellers.

Fans can access presale tickets by pre-ordering a copy of ‘Autumn Variations’ – presale is active from now until 3pm on September 13, with another presale then beginning at 9am on September 14.

General sale tickets go on sale at 9am on September 15. You can buy your tickets via Ticketmaster.

