London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ed Sheeran, performing live
Photograph: yakub88 / Shutterstock.com

Ed Sheeran has announced two huge London gigs – here’s how to get tickets

The country’s most famous ginger is coming to the Royal Albert Hall in November

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Whether you love him or hate to admit that you actually find some of his songs quite catchy, Ed Sheeran is doing two London gigs at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18 and 19. But there will be no renditions of ‘Bad Habits’ or ‘Shape of You’ in these shows, as they’ll see him only play his new album ‘Autumn Variations’ in full, with a live band and string section.

Sheeran’s second new album this year will be released on September 29, including tracks titled ‘Punchline’, ‘England’, and ‘Spring’. He’s currently on the North American leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’, which wraps up in Las Vegas at the end of October. 

As with previous tours, Sheeran will be using strict anti-touting measures when selling tickets, meaning they can’t be bought and resold for extortionate prices by third-party sellers. 

Fans can access presale tickets by pre-ordering a copy of ‘Autumn Variations’ – presale is active from now until 3pm on September 13, with another presale then beginning at 9am on September 14.

General sale tickets go on sale at 9am on September 15. You can buy your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Did you see that Kylie is playing the Royal Albert Hall in December?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode six with Sophie Duker in Dalston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Autumn

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.