London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Eddie Redmayne
Photograph: Andy Parsons

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley are starring in ‘Cabaret’ in the West End

The classic musical revival is rumoured to be heading to the Playhouse Theatre in November

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

It’s been an age since we last saw Eddie Redmayne on stage: after doing some good work at the Donmar Warehouse a decade ago with ‘Red’ and ‘Richard II’, he’s famously been off becoming an Oscar-winning movie star.

Now in another boost to London’s soon-to-reopen theatres, he looks set to finally return to the stage in November: the Daily Mail’s rarely-wrong showbiz correspondent Baz Bamigboye has reported that Redmayne will be starring as the flamboyantly sinister Emcee opposite rising star Jessie Buckley’s Sally Bowles in a new revival of Kander & Ebb’s ‘Cabaret’.

One of the greatest musicals of the twentieth century, ‘Cabaret’ is set at a club in anything-goes Weimar Germany, where the Emcee presides over a roster of oddballs including Sally, an English singer of limited talents who starts a relationship with a young American against the backdrop of the Nazis’ rise to power.

Apparently a role he’s coveted for yonks, the progressively more sinister Emcee is the polar opposite of Redmayne’s posh, clean-cut image and should show us a very different side to Herr Eddie. Expect tickets to go on sale fairly soon, probably after it’s confirmed that theatres can reopen.

London’s theatres reopen May 17 – here’s why you should be excited.

14 exciting London theatre shows to book for this summer.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.