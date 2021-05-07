The classic musical revival is rumoured to be heading to the Playhouse Theatre in November

It’s been an age since we last saw Eddie Redmayne on stage: after doing some good work at the Donmar Warehouse a decade ago with ‘Red’ and ‘Richard II’, he’s famously been off becoming an Oscar-winning movie star.

Now in another boost to London’s soon-to-reopen theatres, he looks set to finally return to the stage in November: the Daily Mail’s rarely-wrong showbiz correspondent Baz Bamigboye has reported that Redmayne will be starring as the flamboyantly sinister Emcee opposite rising star Jessie Buckley’s Sally Bowles in a new revival of Kander & Ebb’s ‘Cabaret’.

One of the greatest musicals of the twentieth century, ‘Cabaret’ is set at a club in anything-goes Weimar Germany, where the Emcee presides over a roster of oddballs including Sally, an English singer of limited talents who starts a relationship with a young American against the backdrop of the Nazis’ rise to power.

Apparently a role he’s coveted for yonks, the progressively more sinister Emcee is the polar opposite of Redmayne’s posh, clean-cut image and should show us a very different side to Herr Eddie. Expect tickets to go on sale fairly soon, probably after it’s confirmed that theatres can reopen.

