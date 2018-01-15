Eddie Redmayne takes the Time Out Bucket of Questions challenge

Aardman’s ‘Early Man’ teams Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams as Dug and Goona, a Stone Age villager and a Bronze Age football nut, on an epic adventure with a sporting flavour. We reunite the pair in real life to undergo what we call the Time Out Bucket of Questions challenge. (Okay, it’s more of a gourd this time.)

Redmayne is first to suffer this trial by interrogatory crockery. Does he have a real-life nemesis, how does he feel about Beyoncé playing his teenage crush in ‘The Lion King’ movie and what’s the key to a good caveman grunt?





Next up is Maisie. Which historical age would she most like to live in? What would be her luxury item if she had to live in a cave? Which of her fellow cast members – past or present – would make her five-a-side football team? And can she do a good impression of her co-star Tom Hiddleston? (Spoiler: no.)



Check out the best films to see in January.